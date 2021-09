SC SCHOOLS OFFER MENTAL HEALTH INTERVENTION SERVICES

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES AND INTERVENTIONS ARE AVAILABLE FOR STUDENTS IN SIOUX CITY’S COMMUNITY SCHOOLS.

DR. DORA JUNG IS THE DIRECTOR OF STUDENT SERVICES AND EQUITY EDUCATION WITH THE DISTRICT AND SAYS THERE IS A THREE TIER PROGRAM THAT HELPS STUDENTS EACH YEAR THROUGH SCHOOL-BASED INTERVENTIONS.

TIER ONE IS APPLIED TO ALL STUDENTS:

JUNG SAYS FOR EXAMPLE ELEMENTARY STUDENTS HAVEN’T FULLY DEVELOPED THEIR EMOTIONS IN DEALING WITH ANGER PROPERLY:

DR. JUNG SAYS THERE ARE ALSO BEHAVIORAL COACHES FOR STUDENTS WHO ARE HAVING DIFFICULTIES.TIER TWO IS FOR THOSE STUDENTS WHO NEED MORE INDIVIDUAL HELP:

IF THE STUDENT IN QUESTION HASN’T RESPONDED WELL AT THIS POINT, JUNG SAYS TIER 3 PROVIDES A MORE INTENSE FOCUS AND THE FAMILY HAS AN OPTION FOR THERAPY FOR THEIR CHILD:

DR. JUNG COULD NOT PROVIDE FIGURES AS TO HOW MANY STUDENTS ARE IN TIER 2 OR TIER 3 SCHOOL INTERVENTIONS.

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES HAVE BEEN A TOPIC OF DISCUSSION AT RECENT SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS AS THE DISTRICT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DETERMINES HOW TO ALLOCATE ESSER FUNDING.