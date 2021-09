REYNOLDS SAYS NO NEED TO PANIC OVER COVID IN IOWA

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THERE IS NO CAUSE FOR PANIC ABOUT THE RISE IN COVID CASES IN IOWA, ESPECIALLY AMONG CHILDREN AND TEENAGERS, AND NO NEED TO CHANGE THE STATE LAW WHICH PREVENTS MASK MANDATES IN SCHOOLS.

KIM NO1 OC……..A SUSTAINABLE WAY.” :07

REYNOLDS SAYS IT’S OBVIOUS VACCINES ARE THE BEST TOOL TO COUNTER COVID-19 AND THAT’S WHY SHE GOT A COVID SHOT THIS SPRING, BUT SHE SAYS SOME IOWANS MAY HAVE REALLY JUSTIFIED REASONS FOR NOT GETTING VACCINATED.

KIM NO2 OC…….OTHER PEOPLE’S BEHAVIOR.” :15

THE GOVERNOR SAYS IOWA’S COVID VACCINATION RATE IS CURRENTLY RISING — BY ABOUT A TENTH OF A PERCENT PER DAY — AND REYNOLDS SAYS SHE’S LEAVING IT UP TO IOWANS TO DECIDE HOW TO MANAGE THE VIRUS UNDER THE NORMAL COURSE OF THEIR DAILY LIVES.

KIM NO3 OC……..HAS PROVEN EFFECTIVE.” :16

TWENTY-TWO PERCENT OF COVID CASES CONFIRMED BY TESTING IN THE PAST WEEK WERE AMONG IOWANS UNDER THE AGE OF 18.

ACCORDING TO REYNOLDS, 99 PERCENT OF NEW CASES IN THE STATE ARE LINKED TO THE MORE CONTAGIOUS DELTA VARIANT OF COVID.

REYNOLDS SAYS RESOURCES IN SOME IOWA HOSPITALS ARE BEING STRETCHED BY COVID CASES AS WELL AS OTHER KIND OF HEALTH EMERGENCIES AND WORKFORCE ISSUES.

KIM NO4 OC………HAVE A VACCINE.” ;19

FEDERAL DATA INDICATES NEARLY 66-AND-A-HALF PERCENT OF IOWANS ABOVE THE AGE OF 12 HAVE HAD AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF A COVID VACCINE.