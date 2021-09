POISON CONTROL CENTER WARNS OF IVERMECTIN MISUSE FOR COVID

SOME IOWANS ARE IGNORING WARNINGS AND TAKING A POWERFUL MEDICATION DESIGNED FOR DEWORMING CATTLE AND HORSES IN HOPES OF STAVING OFF OR CURING COVID-19.

TAMMY NOBLE OF THE IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER IN SIOUX CITY, SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF BUZZ OVER IVERMECTIN

THE DRUG CAN BE USED IN PROPER DOSES TO TREAT SKIN CONDITIONS IN HUMANS AND PHARMACIES NATIONWIDE HAD REPORTED DISPENSING ABOUT 36-HUNDRED PRESCRIPTIONS PER WEEK.

RECENTLY THOUGH, IVERMECTIN PRESCRIPTIONS HAVE JUMPED TO 88-THOUSAND PER WEEK.

NOBLE SAYS THE POISON CENTER HAS TAKEN CALLS FROM PEOPLE WHO’VE INGESTED IT ON PURPOSE AND BY MISTAKE:.

BEFORE TAKING ANY DRUG TO TREAT OR PREVENT AN AILMENT, NOBLE SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT TO CONSULT A PHYSICIAN FIRST, ESPECIALLY BEFORE TAKING ANYTHING UNAPPROVED.

TAKING INAPPROPRIATE DOSES OF THE DRUG CAN LEAD TO SEIZURES, COMA AND DEATH, THE IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER IS AVAILABLE AROUND THE CLOCK AT 800-222-1222.