NORFOLK POLICE ARREST TWO ROBBERY SUSPECTS

TWO NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MEN HAVE BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN THE ROBBERY

OF A CONVENIENCE STORE THERE EARLY WEDNESDAY.

26-YEAR-OLD KAIN BRANDT AND 25-YEAR-OLD PATRIK COLE ARE CHARGED WITH ROBBERY.

NORFOLK POLICE DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY THE TWO SUSPECTS IN THE SPEEDY MART ROBBERY WITH THE HELP OF AREA BUSINESS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO CAMERAS,

DETECTIVES RECOVERED CLOTHING THAT WAS WORN DURING THE ROBBERY ALONG WITH A BB GUN PISTOL THAT WAS IDENTIFIED AS THE GUN USED IN THE ROBBERY.

POLICE SAY A MALE SUSPECT ENTERED THE STORE AT 3:47 A.M. DISPLAYED A HANDGUN, AND DEMANDED MONEY FROM THE CLERK.

THE CLERK COMPLIED AND THE SUSPECT LEFT. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.