KNOW THE HOUSE RULES IF YOU PLAN TO BET ON SPORTS

THE COLLEGE AND PRO FOOTBALL SEASONS ARE EXPECTED TO FEATURE A FULL SCHEDULE THIS SEASON — BUT SOME GAMES COULD BE CANCELED IF THERE IS A COVID-19 OUTBREAK.

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU BET ON A GAME THAT GETS CANCELED? IOWA RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR, BRIAN OHORILKO (OH-RILL-KO) , SAYS SPORTS GAMBLING OPERATORS HAVE HOUSE RULES THAT DEAL WITH THAT POSSIBILITY.

HE SAYS THE SPORTSBOOKS UPDATED THE RULES AS THE DETAILS CAME OUT ABOUT HOW THE N-F-L AND CONFERENCES WOULD HANDLE COVID.

OHORILKO SAYS YOU SHOULD READ OVER THE HOUSE RULES BEFORE MAKING A BET THIS SEASON.

HE SAYS IT LIKELY WON’T BE A PROBLEM.

OHORILKO SAYS THE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION WILL KEEP AN EYE ON THE SITUATION THROUGHOUT THE SEASON.

HE SAYS THE SPORTSBOOK OPERATORS ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO HAVING A FULL COLLEGE AND PRO FOOTBALL SEASON AFTER SEEING SO MANY GAMES CANCELED BY THE PANDEMIC IN 2020.

RADIO IOWA