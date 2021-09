IOWA COVID WEBSITE TO HAVE MORE FREQUENT UPDATES

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH IS SHIFTING FROM WEEKLY TO MONDAY, WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY UPDATES OF COVID RELATED INFORMATION ON HOSPITALIZATIONS, TESTING DATA AND DEATHS OF IOWANS FROM COVID.

KELLY GARCIA IS THE AGENCY’S ACTING DIRECTOR.

GARCIA1 OC……….IN OUR SYSTEM.” :08

GARCIA CALLS IT A REFRESH. THE DASHBOARD HIGHLIGHTS HOW MANY HOSPITAL PATIENTS WITH COVID HAVE NOT BEEN VACCINATED.

TODAY’S NUMBER — 90 PERCENT OF ALL IOWA HOSPITAL PATIENTS WITH THE VIRUS HAVE NOT GOTTEN A COVID SHOT.

IN JULY, THE DEPARTMENT HAD SHIFTED TO REPORTING THIS KIND OF INFORMATION ONCE A WEEK.

GARCIA2 OC…….DATA POINTS.” :22

THE INFORMATION WILL BE RAW DATA THAT WILL BE CONFIRMED BY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT STAFF AND A WEEKLY REPORT WILL BE POSTED IN A DIFFERENT SPOT ON THE STATE WEBSITE.