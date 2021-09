185TH PAINT FACILITY FINISHES DUTCH F-16 PROJECT

THE ROYAL NETHERLANDS AIR FORCE PICKED UP THEIR LAST F-16 FIGHTER AIRCRAFT THAT WAS PAINTED AT THE 185TH AIR GUARD PAINT FACILITY HERE IN SIOUX CITY.

MEMBERS OF THE DUTCH ROYAL AIR FORCE PRESENTED A FEW TOKENS OF APPRECIATION TO TEAM MEMBERS OF THE PAINT FACILITY.

THE DUTCH AIR FORCE HAS BEEN SENDING F-16 FIGHTER AIRCRAFT TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN IOWA TO BE PAINTED AS PART OF REGULAR MAINTENANCE FOR THE LAST TEN YEARS.

THE F-16’S FROM THE ROYAL NETHERLANDS AIR FORCE ARE ASSIGNED TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S 162ND FIGHTER WING IN TUCSON, ARIZONA. WHERE THEY WORK WITH THE ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD AS PART OF AN INTERNATIONAL PILOT TRAINING PROGRAM.