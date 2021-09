A REMINDER THAT A PAVEMENT PATCHING OPERATION ON THE HIGHWAY 20 BYPASS IN SIOUX CITY WILL REQUIRE CLOSING THE EXIT RAMP FROM EASTBOUND HIGHWAY 20 TO SUNNYBROOK DRIVE TONIGHT.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS THE SUNNYBROOK EXIT RAMP WILL BE CLOSED FROM 8 P.M. TO MIDNIGHT SEPTEMBER 1ST.