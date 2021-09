SALVATION ARMY BEGINS EXPANDING FORMER GOODWILL CAMP

THE SALVATION ARMY HAS BROKEN GROUND ON A LARGE-SCALE EXPANSION OF THE FORMER CAMP GOODWILL JUST OUTSIDE OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

MAJOR LEE ANN THOMPSON IS OVERSEEING THE NEW CONSTRUCTION AND REMODELING OF THE CAMP NEAR MARTIN’S AIRFIELD:

THE FIRST PHASE OF THE WESTERN PLAINS CAMP INCLUDES UPGRADING THE RUSTIC EXISTING CABINS:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAYOR ROD KOCH SAYS THE CAMP WILL NOT JUST BENEFIT CHILDREN, BUT ALSO ENHANCE THE QUALITY OF LIFE OF OUR AREA:

THE WESTERN PLAINS CAMP WILL REPLACE THE SALVATION ARMY’S FORMER SUMMER CAMP NEAR OMAHA; WHICH WAS DESTROYED BY THE FLOOD OF 2019.