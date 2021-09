PERKINS SENTENCED TO OVER 13 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON

SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 13 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON ON A DRUG AND WEAPONS RELATED CHARGE.

32-YEAR-OLD FREDRICK PERKINS PLEADED GUILTY EARLIER THIS YEAR TO ONE COUNT OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN FURTHERANCE OF A DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIME.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS SEARCHED PERKINS’ HOME AS THE RESULT OF SUSPECTED DRUG RELATED ACTIVITY AND FOUND A HANDGUN WITH A LOADED MAGAZINE THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY STOLEN FROM ANOTHER ADDRESS IN SIOUX CITY.

OFFICERS ALSO FOUND LARGE QUANTITIES OF MARIJUANA AND OVER $2100 IN U.S. CURRENCY.

PERKINS, WHO HAS A LENGTHY CRIMINAL HISTORY, WAS SENTENCED TO 165 MONTHS’ IMPRISONMENT.