MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF TO TAKE OVER ONAWA POLICE PATROLS

THE POLICE FORCE OF ONAWA, IOWA IS BEING MERGED WITH THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

THE CITY OF ONAWA SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO HIRE ENOUGH CERTIFIED POLICE OFFICERS TO FILL THEIR PERSONNEL ROSTER.

THE MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AND THE ONAWA CITY COUNCIL HAVE ENTERED INTO A 28-E AGREEMENT WHICH WILL PROVIDE POLICE PROTECTION BY THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT TO THE CITIZENS OF ONAWA.

THE CITY OF ONAWA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYMENT TO MONONA COUNTY OUT OF ITS PUBLIC SERVICE PROTECTION BUDGET PLUS ABOUT 5% IN ADDITIONAL COSTS FOR THE FIRST YEAR OF SERVICE.

THE AGREEMENT WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON OCTOBER 1ST.

IN THE INTERIM, THE CITY AND THE COUNTY HAVE A TEMPORARY AGREEMENT PROVIDING ASSISTANCE FROM THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT TO THE REMAINING CITY OFFICERS IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN COMPLETE COVERAGE FOR ONAWA.

THE PARTIES AGREE THAT TO PROVIDE THE BEST POSSIBLE COVERAGE TO THE CITIZENS OF ONAWA IT WAS NECESSARY TO JOIN FORCES.