SIOUX CITY’S LIBERTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL HAS RECEIVED A $5,000 DONATION FROM JENSEN SUBARU TO SUPPORT TEACHERS AND STUDENTS THROUGH THE INITIATIVE CALLED SUBARU LOVES LEARNING,

THE JENSEN SUBARU DONATION WILL HELP SUPPORT HUNDREDS OF STUDENTS AT LIBERTY ELEMENTARY.

TEACHERS MAY USE THE FUNDING TO PURCHASE SUPPLIES, MATERIALS AND TOOLS THEIR STUDENTS NEED THROUGH THE NATIONAL NON-PROFIT, ADOPT A CLASSROOM DOT ORG.