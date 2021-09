ERNST SAYS IOWANS MADE IT OUT OF AFGHANISTAN

SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS THIS WEEKEND SHE CONFIRMED THAT THE FEW DOZEN IOWANS WHO WERE IN AFGHANISTAN — AND WHO HAD CONTACTED HER OFFICE FOR ASSISTANCE — WERE EVACUATED.

ERNST AND HER STAFF ARE STILL WORKING ON BEHALF OF OTHER AFGHANS WHO’VE RECEIVED OR APPLIED FOR SPECIAL IMMIGRANT VISAS BECAUSE THEY OR A FAMILY MEMBER WORKED WITH THE U.S. MILITARY OR THE U.S. GOVERNMENT.

PEOPLE INSIDE AFGHANISTAN STILL TRYING TO MAKE THEIR WAY TO THE U.S. MUST NOW CLEAR THEIR PAPERWORK WITH A CONSULATE IN DOHA (DOH-HA), WHICH IS ABOUT 24-HUNDRED MILES AWAY.

