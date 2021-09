BOYS & GIRLS HOME COMPLETES PHASE 1 OF NEW CAMPUS

SIOUX CITY’S BOYS AND GIRLS HOME AND FAMILY SERVICES MOVED ANOTHER STEP CLOSER TO COMPLETING THEIR NEW NORTHSIDE CAMPUS WITH A DEDICATION OF NEW OFFICES TUESDAY.

AGENCY PRESIDENT AND C-E-O ART SILVA SAYS THEY HAVE COMPLETED PHASE ONE OF THE GINNY PETERSON BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CAMPUS ON INDIAN HILLS DRIVE:

THE NEXT PHASE INVOLVES MOVING THE CHILDREN TO NEW QUARTERS ON THE INDIAN HILLS CAMPUS:

THE MILESTONE IN THE AGENCY’S 127- YEAR HISTORY ALSO HONORS A LONGTIME SUPPORTER AND BOARD MEMBER FROM WELLS ENTERPRISES:

SILVA SAYS MOST OF THE CHILDREN WHO COME TO BOYS AND GIRLS HOME AND FAMILY SERVICES ARE FRIGHTEN, LONELY AND HUNGRY FOR ATTENTION.

“THE STAFF WORKS WITH THE MOST DIFFICULT AND DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILIES AND CHILDREN. HE SAYS HOW DO YOU MEASURE THE HUMAN COST OF A CHILD LOSING A FAMILY?”