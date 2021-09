WALTHILL WOMAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON

A WALTHILL, NEBRASKA WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO SEVEN AND A HALF YEARS IN PRISON ON A FEDERAL DRUG CHARGE.

30-YEAR-OLD WHITLEY MITCHELL PLEADED GUILTY TO ONE COUNT OF CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

MITCHELL WAS DRIVING A CAR THAT WAS PULLED OVER DURING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUND 9.6 GRAMS OF PURE METH IN HER PURSE AND A GUN BELONGING TO HER CO-DEFENDANT AND PASSENGER WAS IN THE GLOVE BOX.

ADDITIONAL PURE METHAMPHETAMINE WAS FOUND ON THE PASSENGER AND IN A PLASTIC JAR IN THE CAR,AND IN INDIVIDUAL BAGGIES.

MITCHELL WAS SENTENCED IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN SIOUX CITY.