UNION COUNTY WOMAN DIES OF WEST NILE VIRUS

THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT IN PIERRE SAYS A 42-YEAR-OLD WOMAN FROM UNION COUNTY IS SOUTH DAKOTA’S FIRST WEST NILE VIRUS DEATH OF THE 2021 SEASON.

THE WOMAN’S NAME IS NOT BEING RELEASED.

OFFICIALS SAY SOUTH DAKOTA HAS HISTORICALLY HAD A DISPROPORTIONATELY HIGH NUMBER OF WEST NILE CASES COMPARED TO OTHER STATES,

HEALTH DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN DANIEL BUCHELI SAYS THEY ARE ENCOURAGING RESIDENTS TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO AVOID CONTRACTING WEST NILE VIRUS LIKE AVOIDING AREAS WITH SITTING WATER AND EVENING OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES DURING MOSQUITO SEASON.

RESIDENTS CAN ALSO REDUCE MOSQUITO EXPOSURE BY WEARING PANTS AND LONG SLEEVES WHEN OUTDOORS AND USING INSECT REPELLENT.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S FIRST HUMAN CASE WAS REPORTED IN 2001.

SINCE THEN, THE STATE HAS REPORTED 2,624 CASES AND 47 DEATHS.