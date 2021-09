STRONG STORMS DOWN TREES AROUND THE CITY

MONDAY NIGHT’S STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CAUSED WIDESPREAD DAMAGE AROUND THE CITY.

A TREE WAS BLOWN OVER AND TOTALED A CAR IN THE 4200 BLOCK OF GARRETSON AVENUE IN MORNINGSIDE.

ANOTHER TREE DAMAGED TWO CARS AND A SHED AT WEST 4TH AND JOHN STREETS ON THE WESTSIDE.

A THIRD TREE FELL INTO THE STREET, BLOCKING TRAFFIC BETWEEN THE 800 AND 900 BLOCKS OF JACKSON STREET.

POLICE SAY AROUND 9:30 P.M. A SOUTHBOUND CAR HYDROPLANED ON INTERSTATE 29 AND WAS STRUCK BY A SEMI AT MILE MARKER 147.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THAT ACCIDENT.

NUMEROUS TREE LIMBS AND BRANCHES BLEW DOWN AND MINOR STREET FLOODING WAS REPORTED AROUND THE CITY DURING THE STORMS.