SMITH TO NOW FACE FEDERAL CHARGES IN KIDNAP & ASSAULT CASE

STATE CHARGES AGAINST A BRONSON, IOWA MAN WHO WAS CHARGED WITH THE KIDNAPPING AND ASSAULT OF HIS FORMER GIRLFRIEND THIS SUMMER HAVE BEEN DISMISSED.

21-YEAR-OLD ZACK LEE SMITH HAD BEEN CHARGED WITH 3RD DEGREE KIDNAPPING, FELONY ASSAULT AND ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO COMMIT SEXUAL ABUSE.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ASKED FOR THE CHARGES TO BE DISMISSED IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE SO THAT THE U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE MAY PURSUE FEDERAL CHARGES AGAINST SMITH.

SMITH ALLEGEDLY USED HOMEMADE CHLOROFORM TO KIDNAP HIS FORMER GIRLFRIEND IN JUNE

HE ALLEGEDLY DISPLAYED AN AIR SOFT PISTOL IN THE KIDNAPPING WHERE HE TOOK THE VICTIM TO A SHED ON HIS PROPERTY.

SMITH REMAINS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON PREVIOUS CHARGES OF FALSE IMPRISONMENT AGAINST THE SAME VICTIM.