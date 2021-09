MIDAMERICAN ENERGY SENDS REPAIR CREWS TO LOUISIANA

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY IS SENDING 120 WORKERS TO SOUTHERN LOUISIANA TO HELP WITH RECOVERY FROM HURRICANE IDA.

SPOKESPERSON TINA POTTHOFF ISN’T SURE HOW LONG THE CREWS, WHO LEAVE IOWA WEDNESDAY, WILL BE DOWN THERE:

IOWA SAW CREWS FROM ALL OVER THE COUNTRY COME IN AND HELP FOLLOWING LAST YEAR’S DERECHO.

POTTHOFF SAYS IT’S SOMETHING THAT IS COMMON IN THE INDUSTRY.

THE HURRICANE LEFT HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WITHOUT POWER AND IT IS NOT KNOWN HOW LONG IT WILL TAKE TO RESTORE THE POWER LINES AND POLES.

Radio Iowa