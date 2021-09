SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A STRUCTURE FIRE ON THE 3600 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVE. JUST AFTER 8:00 A.M. TUESDAY MORNING.

CREWS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM AN APARTMENT BUILDING WHEN THEY ARRIVED.

THE FIRE WAS CONTAINED TO THE FRONT APARTMENT UNIT INSIDE THE THREE APARTMENT BUILDING.

FIRE OFFICIALS SAY THAT APARTMENT WAS RED TAGGED BUT THE OTHER TWO WERE NOT DAMAGED.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND THE CAUSE HAS BEEN RULED AS ACCIDENTAL.

Photo courtesy CBS-14