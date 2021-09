A GREASE FIRE IN A FRYER AT A MCDONALD’S IN SIOUX CITY HAS DAMAGED AND TEMPORARILY CLOSED THE RESTAURANT.

THE FIRE HAPPENED AT THE MCDONALD’S AT WEST 8TH AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 10 A.M.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND THE RESTAURANT WAS EVACUATED.

THE RESTAURANT WILL BE CLOSED THE REST OF THE DAY AND POSSIBLY LONGER WHILE REPAIRS ARE MADE AND A FOLLOW UP INSPECTION TAKES PLACE.

Photo courtesy CBS-14