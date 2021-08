YANKTON HAS $2 MILLION POWERBALL WINNER

SOMEBODY WHO BOUGHT A POWERBALL TICKET IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA SATURDAY IS ABOUT TO BE A LOT WEALTHIER.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA LOTTERY SAYS A $2 MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL WINNING TICKET WAS PURCHASED AT HY-VEE FOOD STORE ON BROADWAY AVENUE IN YANKTON.

THAT TICKET MATCHED FIVE WINNING NUMBERS BUT MISSED THE POWERBALL FOR A MILLION DOLLARS..

THE PLAYER ALSO ADDED THE POWER PLAY FEATURE, WHICH DOUBLED THE PRIZE TO $2 MILLION.

THE WINNING NUMBERS WERE 12, 22, 26, 46 AND 59, WHILE THE POWERBALL WAS 26.

SATURDAY’S WIN MARKS THE FIRST POWERBALL MILLION-DOLLAR PRIZE SOLD IN SOUTH DAKOTA SINCE JUNE 5TH OF 2013.