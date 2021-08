VICTIM OF FATAL PICK-UP TRUCK ACCIDENT IDENTIFIED

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO DIED WHEN HIS PICK-UP TRUCK PLUNGED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER DURING HEAVY RAIN AROUND 10:30 SATURDAY NIGHT.

69-YEAR-OLD GERALD REED OF SMITHLAND, IOWA DIED WHEN HE LOST CONTROL OF HIS VEHICLE DURING THE RAIN STORM ON INTERSTATE-29 AND WENT OFF THE HIGHWAY NEAR MILE MARKER 150 AND SUBMERGED INTO THE RIVER.

DIVERS RECOVERED THE TRUCK AROUND 11:20 A.M. SUNDAY MORNING AND REED’S BODY WAS IN THE VEHICLE.

POLICE SAY THE WEATHER WAS A FACTOR IN THE ACCIDENT.

Photo by George Lindblade