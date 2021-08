SOUTH SIOUX POLICE ARREST 6 ON SEX TRAFFICKING CHARGES

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED SIX SUSPECTS DURING THE MULTI-STATE HUMAN TRAFFICKING OPERATION LAST WEEK.

TIMOTHY S. DALY OF PONCA, NEBRASKA WAS ARRESTED FOR SEEKING TO PURCHASE SEX ACTS WITH A 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL WHO WAS ACTUALLY AN UNDERCOVER POLICE OFFICER.

HE WAS CHARGED WITH FELONY SEXUAL ASSAULT WITH THE USE OF AN ELECTRONIC DEVICE.

46-YEAR-OLD EDWARD J. NELSON OF QUIMBY, IOWA AND 20- YEAR-OLD MOISES RAMIREZ OF SIOUX CITY WERE ARRESTED FOR SOLICITING PROSTITUTION AND BOOKED INTO THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL.

54- YEAR-OLD DONNETTE S. TROSTHEIM OF SIOUX CITY, 25- YEAR-OLD AMANI BAKER OF SIOUX FALLS AND 37- YEAR-OLD SAMANTHA L. MOORE OF OMAHA WERE CITED FOR PROSTITUTION.

THE SEX TRAFFICKING ARRESTS WERE PART OF OPERATION UNITED FRONT, A JOINT VENTURE OF 12 MIDWESTERN STATES.