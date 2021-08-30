SERMO SETS X’S HOME RUN RECORD

In the final games played at home in the 2021 regular season the Sioux City Explorers gave their fans plenty to cheer about as they swept the doubleheader from the Sioux Falls Canaries winning on a walk off in game one 4-3, and Jose Sermo setting the Explorers single season franchise record for home runs in game two in a 3-0 win.

Game One: SC 4 – SF 3

Mitch Ghelfi gave the X’s a big win with a walk off single in the bottom of the seventh inning giving Sioux City a 4-3 win over the Canaries.

Ghelfi also had an RBI double in the fifth to get the X’s rolling offensively. after the winning run reached on an error and stole second.

Game Two: SC 3 – SF 0

Jose Sermo’s two run, sixth inning home run that gave the X’s a 3-0 margin they ended up winning with, set the franchise single season record for home runs with his 28th.

The previous record of 27 homers had been held by Kevin Garner from the 1997 season.

Sioux City clung to a 1-0 lead after the end of the second inning after Sebastian Zawada hit a solo home run.

It was Sioux City’s first home run in a week since they hit one the previous Sunday in Cleburne.

A large reason for the shutout victory was Patrick Ledet (8-6) who spun five shutout innings against the potent Sioux Falls lineup. He allowed a season low two hits while fanning seven and walking three in the win.

With the victories, Sioux City now ends up only a half game behind the Lincoln Saltdogs for third place and the second wild card game in the division and two games behind Cleburne for second place.

The doubleheader marks the final regular season home games for the 2021 regular season.

The Explorers will have an off day on Monday before hitting the road to begin a three game series on Tuesday in Fargo, ND against the RedHawks at 7:02 pm.