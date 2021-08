RIVERA SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR MURDER OF MOLLIE TIBBETTS

THE MAN CONVICTED OF THE MURDER OF COLLEGE STUDENT MOLLIE TIBBETTS WILL SPEND THE REST OF HIS LIFE IN PRISON.

27-YEAR-OLD CRISTHIAN BAHENA RIVERA WAS SENTENCED BY JUDGE JOEL YATES IN POWESHIEK COUNTY DISTRICT COURT:FOR THE 2018 KILLING OF TIBBETTS, WHO DISAPPEARED WHILE JOGGING IN BROOKLYN, IOWA:

RIVERA16 OC…IN THE 1ST DEGREE. :17

PROSECUTOR SCOTT BROWN SPOKE FIRST AT THE HEARING, SAYING BAHENA RIVERA WAS DESERVING OF THE SENTENCE:

RIVERA17 OC……..TO THE DEFENDANT. :23

A VICTIM’S IMPACT STATEMENT WAS READ ON BEHALF OF TIBBETTS MOTHER, LAURA CALDERWOOD, DESCRIBING THE HEARTBREAK OF HURRYING TO CALL ALL OF HER FAMILY MEMBERS WHEN MOLLIE’S BODY WAS FOUND BEFORE IT BECAME NATIONAL NEWS:

RIVERA18 OC………AND PROMISE. :27

BAHENA RIVERA RECEIVES A MANDATORY LIFE SENTENCE WITHOUT PAROLE AND WAS ORDERED TO PAY TIBBETTS FAMILY $150,000 RESTITUTION.