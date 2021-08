MASK BATTLE CONTINUES BETWEEN STATE & FEDERAL OFFICIALS

THE OFFICE FOR CIVIL RIGHTS IN THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HAS OPENED AN INVESTIGATION INTO IOWA’S BAN ON MASK MANDATES IN SCHOOLS.

THE FEDERAL AGENCY SENT NOTICES TO IOWA AND FOUR OTHER STATES THAT FORBID SCHOOLS FROM REQUIRING STUDENTS AND STAFF TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS.

THE AGENCY RELEASE SAYS IT WILL EXPLORE WHETHER STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES WHO ARE AT HEIGHTENED RISK FOR SEVERE ILLNESS FROM COVID-19 ARE PREVENTED FROM SAFELY ATTENDING SCHOOL IN-PERSON.

THE AGENCY SAYS SCHOOLS HAVE A LEGAL OBLIGATION NOT TO DISCRIMINATE AGAINST STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES.

SATURDAY, THE CROWD AT A REPUBLICAN RALLY IN EASTERN IOWA CHEERED REYNOLDS FOR SIGNING THE LAW THAT PREVENTS LOCAL SCHOOL OFFICIALS FROM REQUIRING THAT STUDENTS AND STAFF WEAR FACE COVERINGS.

REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT MONDAY AFTERNOON SAYING SHE TRUSTS IOWANS TO MAKE THEIR OWN HEALTH CARE DECISIONS.

SHE’S ACCUSING PRESIDENT BIDEN AND HIS TEAM OF PICKING A POLITICAL FIGHT WITH A HANDFUL OF GOVERNORS TO DISTRACT FROM HIS OWN FAILURES IN AFGHANISTAN, THE BORDER AND INFLATION.