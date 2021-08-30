JOSHUA CROSS – BLACK BEAR CREEK: Stories

Author: Joshua Cross

Book: BLACK BEAR CREEK: Stories

Publishing: Southeast Missouri State Univ Press (March 1, 2021)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The fictional town of Black Bear Creek lies tucked in a remote hollow of the Coal River Valley in West Virginia, a region reliant on and devastated by the mining industry. The people in these stories struggle to survive against rampant poverty while their drinking water is poisoned and the mountains around them are stripped away. But amongst this bleak backdrop, they find ways to love and hope and fight. Cross’s raw, spare prose reflects the barren landscape his characters inhabit as they put their bodies and lives at risk just to feed their families.