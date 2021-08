ANOTHER TREE KILLING INSECT INVADES THE REGION

THE EMERALD ASH BORER ISN’T THE ONLY TREE KILLING PEST TO BE CONCERNED WITH.

THIS IS THE TIME OF YEAR WHEN A DESTRUCTIVE INSECT CALLED THE ASIAN LONGHORNED BEETLE EMERGES FROM INSIDE THE TREES WHERE IT BURROWS.

RHONDA SANTOS, WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, SAYS THE TROUBLESOME BUG USUALLY APPEARS IN LATE SUMMER:

BEETLE1 OC……… “OUR FORESTS” :15

THE PEST ATTACKS HARDWOOD TREES, INCLUDING MAPLES, ELMS, BIRCHES, AND WILLOWS. ONCE A TREE IS INFESTED, IT USUALLY CAN’T RECOVER.

SANTOS SAYS THE DISTINCTIVE-LOOKING CREATURE IS ABOUT ONE-AND-A-HALF INCHES LONG AND LEAVES CLEAR SIGNS IF IT’S IN YOUR TREES.

BEETLE2 OC……….”BRANCHES TO FALL” :13

THE BEETLE IS NOT NATIVE TO THE U.S. AND HAS FEW-TO-NO NATURAL PREDATORS.

SANTOS ENCOURAGES IOWANS TO TAKE FIVE MINUTES AND GIVE YOUR TREES A CLOSE INSPECTION FOR THOSE ROUND HOLES OR SAWDUST.

IOWANS ARE FREQUENTLY WARNED NOT TO MOVE FIREWOOD, BECAUSE IN THIS INSTANCE, THEY MIGHT BE UNKNOWINGLY SPREADING ASIAN LONGHORNED BEETLES.

IF YOU SPOT ONE, REPORT IT TO THE LOCAL U.S.D.A. OFFICE