X’S WILL NOW PLAY TWO GAMES SUNDAY

DUE TO THE FIELD CONDITIONS AT MERCYONE FIELD AT LEWIS AND CLARK PARK, THE SCHEDULED GAME BETWEEN THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS AND SIOUX FALLS CANARIES SATURDAY WAS POSTPONED.

IT WILL BE MADE UP AS PART OF A DOUBLEHEADER BEGINNING AT 4 PM ON SUNDAY.

THE THIRD GAME OF THIS SERIES WILL CHANGE VENUES TO SIOUX FALLS STADIUM AND WILL BE PLAYED AS A DOUBLE HEADER NEXT WEEKEND WHEN THE EXPLORERS GO TO VISIT THE CANARIES. THE DATE AND TIME FOR THAT DOUBLEHEADER ARE STILL YET TO BE DETERMINED.

TICKETS FOR ANY OF THE POSTPONED GAMES THIS WEEKEND MAY BE EXCHANGED FOR THE DOUBLEHEADER SCHEDULED ON SUNDAY AT 4 PM WHICH WILL CONSIST OF TWO SEVEN INNING CONTESTS WITH THE SECOND GAME BEGINNING THIRTY MINUTES AFTER THE CONCLUSION OF THE FIRST ONE.

ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS BOX OFFICE AT (712) 277-9467.