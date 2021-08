BAHENA RIVERA TO BE SENTENCED MONDAY FOR TIIBBETTS MURDER

THE SENTENCING OF THE MAN CONVICTED OF THE MURDER OF COLLEGE STUDENT MOLLIE TIBBETTS TAKES PLACE MONDAY.

CRISTHIAN BAHENA RIVERA WAS FOUND GUILTY MAY 28TH AND HE FACES A MANDATORY LIFE SENTENCE FOR FIRST-DEGREE MURDER.

A WEEK BEFORE HIS SCHEDULED JULY SENTENCING, HIS ATTORNEYS FILED MOTIONS FOR A DELAY AS PART OF A REQUEST FOR A NEW TRIAL.

THEY TOLD THE COURT NEW WITNESSES HAD COME FORWARD SAYING ANOTHER MAN HAD CONFESSED TO THE 2018 KILLING.

JUDGE JOEL YATES DENIED THE REQUEST FOR A NEW TRIAL ON JULY 27TH.