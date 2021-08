THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IN NEBRASKA SAYS A SUSPECT FROM YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WHO FLED THE SCENE OF A PURSUIT TUESDAY EVENING IS NOW IN CUSTODY.

NATHAN MURPHREE WAS APPREHENDED FRIDAY MORNING.

DETAILS OF HIS ARREST HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

MURPHREE FLED A TRAFFIC STOP THAT BEGAN IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND CROSSED INTO NEBRASKA.

DEPUTIES DEPLOYED STOP STICKS NEAR WYNOT AND TOOK A FEMALE PASSENGER INTO CUSTODY BUT MURPHREE FLED INTO A CORNFIELD.

HE FACES CHARGES IN BOTH STATES