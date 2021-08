GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS ISSUED A PROCLAMATION FRIDAY CALLING A SPECIAL SESSION OF THE NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL.

THE SPECIAL SESSION WILL BE LIMITED TO ENACTING LEGISLATION RELATED TO REDISTRICTING THE BOUNDARIES OF SUPREME COURT JUDICIAL DISTRICTS, PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DISTRICTS, BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA DISTRICTS, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICTS, LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS, AND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS.

THE SESSION WILL BEGIN IN LINCOLN ON SEPTEMBER 13TH.