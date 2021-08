RICKETTS ACTS TO CURB NEBRASKA NURSING SHORTAGE

HOSPITALS IN NEBRASKA ARE NOW SEEING HIGHER PATIENT NUMBERS THAN THEY WERE DURING THE HEIGHT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN NOVEMBER.

THERE IS A DEMAND FOR MORE NURSES AND HOSPITAL STAFF TO DEAL WITH THOSE PATIENTS AND GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS TAKING ACTION:

RICKETTS IS ALSO TAKING OTHER EXECUTIVE ACTIONS TO TRY AND INCREASE STAFFING LEVELS:

RICKETTS SAYS THERE WILL ALSO BE A NEW DIRECTED HEALTH MEASURE THAT STARTS MONDAY, AUGUST 30TH:

THERE WERE OVER THIRTY-ONE HUNDRED PATIENTS IN NEBRASKA HOSPITALS THIS WEEK, HIGHER THAN THE SURGE OF JUST OVER THREE THOUSAND IN LATE NOVEMBER.

RICKETTS SAYS HOSPITAL OFFICIALS TOLD HIM MUCH OF THE SURGE IS DRIVEN BY MEDICAL ISSUES OTHER THAN COVID-19.

Jerry Oster WNAX contributed to this story