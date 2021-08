MOORE TO SEEK 3RD TERM ON CITY COUNCIL

ONLY TWO OF THREE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS UP FOR ELECTION HAVE FILED TO RUN FOR A NEW TERM.

INCUMBENTS DAN MOORE AND ALEX WATTERS WILL SEEK RE-ELECTION THIS FALL.

MOORE WILL BE SEEKING HIS 3RD TERM ON THE COUNCIL:

MOORE OC…….ANOTHER FOUR YEARS. :12

MOORE, WHO HAS SERVED AS MAYOR PRO-TEM AND IS AN ATTORNEY, SAYS THERE’S MORE TO ACCOMPLISH WITH THE COUNCIL:

MOORE3 OC………SERVE OUR CITIZENS. :14

FELLOW INCUMBENT PETE GROETKEN DECIDED NOT TO SEEK A NEW TERM ON THE COUNCIL.

TWO OTHER CITIZENS FILED PAPERS TO RUN FOR THE COUNCIL.

IKE RAYFORD, AND MATTHEW O’KANE ARE ALSO SEEKING A CITY COUNCIL SEAT.