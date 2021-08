IOWA SUPREME COURT ORDERS FACE COVERINGS WORN IN COURT HEARINGS

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS ISSUED A SUPERVISORY ORDER REQUIRING FACE COVERINGS FOR ALL PEOPLE ENTERING COURT-CONTROLLED AREAS IN ALL 99 COUNTIES.

THAT IS REGARDLESS OF A PERSON’S VACCINATION STATUS OR A COUNTY OR AREA’S POSITIVITY RATE OR TRANSMISSION STATUS.

THE ORDER, SIGNED BY CHIEF JUSTICE SUSAN CHRISTENSEN, SAYS THE IOWA JUDICIAL BRANCH IS BALANCING THE NEED TO TAKE MEASURES TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 WITH ITS COMMITMENT TO CONDUCT THE IMPORTANT WORK OF THE COURTS.

JUDGES, IN THEIR DISCRETION, MAY PERMIT THE REMOVAL OF FACE COVERINGS OR TAKE OTHER MEASURES TO MITIGATE THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 IN COURT PROCEEDINGS.

THE COURT WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR CIRCUMSTANCES AND UPDATE THE ORDER AS NECESSARY.