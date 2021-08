U-S SENATOR JONI ERNST HAS DECIDED TO CANCEL HER ANNUAL “ROAST AND RIDE” MOTORCYCLE EVENT.

THE IOWA REPUBLICAN’S OFFICE MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT IN A VIDEO POSTED TO TWITTER.

THE EVENT WAS SCALED BACK LAST YEAR DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

NO OFFICIAL REASON FOR THE CANCELLATION HAS BEEN GIVEN THIS YEAR.

IN THAT VIDEO, ERNST PROMISED THE RIDE WILL RETURN IN 2022.

OVER THE YEARS, AT LEAST EIGHT PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES HAVE ATTENDED THE EVENT.