DIRT WORK NEARS COMPLETION ON NEW L-E-C PROJECT

PRELIMINARY DIRT WORK IS NEARING COMPLETION TO BUILD A NEW LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL AUTHORITY TOOK STEPS FRIDAY TOWARDS BEGINNING ACTUAL CONSTRUCTION OF THE 58-MILLION DOLLAR FACILITY.

AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN RON WIECK SAYS THE BOARD APPROVED A NOTICE TO PROCEED FOR HAUSMANN CONSTRUCTION TO PREPARE TO START CONSTRUCTION:

WIECK SAYS THE LINCOLN BASED LOW BIDDER WILL EMPLOY LOCAL WORKERS IN BUILDING THE FACILITY WHERE POSSIBLE:

THE BOARD ALSO ADDRESSED THE DAVIS-BACON WAGE ACT ON PAYING THE PREVAILING WAGE TO WORKERS ON THE PROJECT:

WIECK READ A LETTER OF SUPPORT FROM C.W. SUTER, A LOCAL COM,PANY THAT WILL BE INVOLVED IN THE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT.

CONSTRUCTION UNION SPOKESMAN ERNIE COLT SPOKE AT THE END OF THE MEETING EXPRESSING FRUSTRATION THAT THERE WAS NOT MORE LOCAL INVOLVEMENT.

COLT SAYS HE WILL KEEP WATCHING AS CONSTRUCTION BEGINS:

AN OFFICIAL GROUNDBREAKING AT THE SITE WILL TAKE PLACE IN SEPTEMBER.