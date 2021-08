ARTSPLASH PREPS FOR DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER IS PREPARING FOR ITS 27TH YEAR OF ARTSPLASH NEXT WEEKEND, SEPTEMBER 4TH & 5TH.

SPOKESPERSON ERIN WEBBER-DREESZEN REMINDS US THAT THIS YEAR’S VERSION HAS BEEN MOVED DOWNTOWN TO THE ART CENTER CAMPUS:

THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND EVENT FEATURES EXHIBITING ARTISTS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY ALONG WITH FAMILY-FRIENDLY ENTERTAINMENT AND HANDS-ON ART ACTIVITIES:

THIS YEAR’S ARTSPLASH IS PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS AND THANKS ALSO TO SUPPORT FROM GREAT SOUTHERN BANK AND THE GILCHRIST FOUNDATION, THE FESTIVAL IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC.

THE HOURS ARE FROM 10AM-6PM ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND 10AM-5PM FOR SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH.

A SHUTTLE WILL BRING ATTENDEES FROM THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER PARKING LOT TO THE ART CENTER, OR YOU MAY PARK DOWNTOWN AND WALK THERE.