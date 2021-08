WOODBURY COUNTY COVID-19 NUMBERS REPORTED

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH HAS RELEASED THE LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR WOODBURY COUNTY FOR THE PREVIOUS WEEK BEGINNING AUGUST 16TH.

THE NUMBER OF NEW POSITIVE TESTS WAS 155, ONE MORE THAN THE PREVIOUS WEEK.

THE 14 DAY AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS 7 AND A HALF PER CENT.

EIGHTEEN PEOPLE WERE HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID-19 LAST WEEK, WITH 12 OF THOSE DIRECTLY DUE TO COVID.

TWO DEATHS WITH COVID CONTRIBUTING CAUSES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE COUNTY DURING AUGUST.

TO DATE, 42.2 % OF WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED.