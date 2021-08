RAVNSBORG PLEADS NO CONTEST, FINED IN BOEVER TRAFFIC DEATH

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG HAS PLEADED NO CONTEST TO TWO OF THE THREE MISDEMEANOR TRAFFIC CHARGES IN THE TRAFFIC DEATH OF JOE BOEVER THE NIGHT OF SEPTEMBER. 12TH ON HIGHWAY 14 NEAR HIGHMORE.

RAVNSBORG PLEADED NO CONTEST TO MAKING AN ILLEGAL LANE CHANGE AND USING A PHONE WHILE DRIVING, WHICH HE WAS FINED $500 EACH.

PROSECUTORS DROPPED A CARELESS DRIVING CHARGE.

CIRCUIT JUDGE JOHN BROWN ORDERED NO JAIL TIME FOR RAVNSBORG.

JANE BOEVER, THE SISTER OF THE VICTIM, TOLD THE COURT THE FAMILY WAS NOT HAPPY WITH THE OUTCOME:

BOEVER DOESN’T THINK RAVNSBORG TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE DEATH OF HER BROTHER:

RAVNSBORG WILL ALSO PAY ABOUT THIRTY SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS IN COURT COSTS AND PERFORM PUBLIC SERVICE ON DISTRACTED DRIVING IN EACH OF THE NEXT FIVE YEARS NEAR THE DATE OF BOEVER’S DEATH.

JUDGE BROWN PUT THE PUBLIC SERVICE ON HOLD AFTER TIMOTHY RENSCH, RAVNSBORG’S ATTORNEY OBJECTED THAT IT WAS NOT ALLOWED BY STATUTE.

RENSCH SAYS RAVNSBORG WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND UNDERSTANDS THE FAMILY’S FEELINGS ABOUT THEIR LOSS:

RAVNSBORG DID NOT ATTEND THE HEARING.

HE IS SERVING HIS FIRST TERM AS STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL.

FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS HE IS RUNNING FOR THE POSITION IN 2022.

Jerry Oster WNAX contributed to this story

