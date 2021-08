NOEM SAYS VACCINATIONS SHOULD STILL BE INDIVIDUAL CHOICE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS SHE WON’T ORDER STATE EMPLOYEES TO BE VACCINATED, BECAUSE IT SHOULD BE A MATTER OF INDIVIDUAL CHOICE:

NOEM HAS BEEN VACCINATED AGAINST COVID AND SAYS IT WAS HER CHOICE TO DO THAT:

AND NOEM SAYS THAT ‘S WHY SHE WILL OPPOSE PRESIDENT BIDEN’S VACCINE MANDATES, WHICH SHE SAYS ARE ILLEGAL:

NOEM SAYS SHE DOESN’T HAVE THE AUTHORITY AS GOVERNOR TO TELL BUSINESSES WHAT TO DO.

SHE SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA IS IN A STRONG POSITION BECAUSE SHE DIDN’T EXCEED HER AUTHORITY AND TRAMPLE ON PEOPLE’S RIGHTS DURING THE PANDEMIC, AND SHE ISN’T GOING TO START NOW.