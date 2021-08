UNITY POINT CALLS OFF OCTOBER HEART CONFERENCE

CONCERNS OVER COVID-19 HAS LED UNITYPOINT HEALTH OF SIOUX CITY AND CARDIOVASCULAR ASSOCIATES TO CALL OFF THEIR 36TH ANNUAL CARDIOLOGY CONFERENCE THAT WAS SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 20TH.

THE CONFERENCE HAS PROVIDED LOCAL HEALTHCARE WORKERS THE OPPORTUNITY TO STAY CURRENT WITH ADVANCES IN CARDIOVASCULAR CARE FOR 35 YEARS.

THEY HOPE TO HOLD THE 36TH ANNUAL CARDIOLOGY CONFERENCE ON OCTOBER 19TH OF 2022.

IF YOU HAVE ALREADY REGISTERED FOR THIS YEAR’S CONFERENCE, THEY WILL BE CONTACTING YOU TO REFUND YOUR REGISTRATION FEE.