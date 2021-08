PLEA DEAL APPARENTLY REACHED IN RAVNSBORG CASE

A PLEA AGREEMENT HAS APAPRENTLY BEEN REACHED IN THE CASE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG.

RAVNSBORG’S TRIAL ON THREE MISDEMEANOR TRAFFIC COUNTS STEMMING FROM A FATAL CRASH LAST YEAR THAT KILLED A PEDESTRIAN WAS TO BEGIN THURSDAY.

BEADLE COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY MICHAEL MOORE, ONE OF TWO PROSECUTORS IN THE CASE, TOLD SOUTH DAKOTA MEDIA THAT THERE WON’T BE A TRIAL AND A PLEA WILL BE ENTERED,

RAVNSBORG, WHO WAS DRIVING HOME FROM A GOP FUNDRAISER, STRUCK JOSEPH BOEVER, WHO WAS WALKING ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD THE NIGHT OF SEPTEMBER 12TH.

BOEVER’S BODY WAS FOUND THE NEXT DAY ALONG THE ROADSIDE.

RAVNSBORG WAS LATER CHARGED WITH USE OF AN ELECTRONIC DEVICE WHILE DRIVING, ILLEGAL LANE CHANGE, AND CARELESS DRIVING, ALL MISDEMEANORS.