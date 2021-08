LANDRUM FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS

GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS.

THE JURY IN THE CASE OF 55-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL LANDRUM OF SIOUX CITY HAS FOUND HIM GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE STABBING DEATH LAST SEPTEMBER OF 37-YEAR-OLD SALAHADIN ADEM.

LANDRUM WAS ALSO FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY FOR STABBING ADEM’S FIANCE, 44-YEAR-OLD NATASHA DRAPPEAUX.

THE JURY ONLY NEEDED AROUND TWO HOURS TO REACH THEIR VERDICTS, LESS THAN THE COMBINED TIME OF WEDNESDAY MORNING’S CLOSING ARGUMENTS.

THAT’S WHEN ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY DREW BOCKENSTEDT TOLD THE JURY ADEM WAS A HERO IN SAVING DRAPPEAUX:

DEFENSE ATTORNEY BILLY OYADARE TOLD JURORS THAT LANDRUM ACTED IN SELF DEFENSE AND THAT DRAPPEAUX AND ADEM WERE UPSET THAT HE WOULD NO LONGER OFFER THEM FINANCIAL SUPPORT.

HE SAYS LANDRUM FREQUENTLY GAVE THEM MONEY AND DROVE DRAPPEAUX TO MANY PLACES WHERE SHE COULD GET HELP:

FIRST DEGREE MURDER CARRIES A MANDATORY SENTENCE OF LIFE IN PRISON.

A SENTENCING DATE IN THE CASE HAS NOT BEEN SET.