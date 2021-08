JURY DELIBERATIONS ARE UNDERWAY IN THE CASE OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS IN THE CASE OF MICHAEL LANDRUM WERE GIVEN WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE 55-YEAR-OLD LANDRUM IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE STABBING DEATH LAST SEPTEMBER OF 37-YEAR-OLD SALAHADIN ADEM AND ATTEMPTED MURDER OF ADEM’S FIANCE, 44-YEAR-OLD NATASHA DRAPPEAUX, WHO WAS STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES.

LANDRUM’S ATTORNEY SAYS THE STABBINGS WERE IN SELF DEFENSE.