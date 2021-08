EMERSON WOMAN KILLED IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

AN EMERSON, NEBRASKA WOMAN WAS KILLED IN A ONE-VEHICLE ROLLOVER ACCIDENT EARLIER THIS MONTH.

ON AUGUST 15TH, DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 1800 BLOCK OF NORTH BLUFF ROAD.

THEY FOUND A FORD TAURUS HAD STRUCK A TREE BEFORE COMING TO REST. THE DRIVER, 28 YEAR OLD ELIZABETH FIGUEROA OF EMERSON WAS DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.