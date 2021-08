CEDAR COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR YANKTON MAN

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR A YANKTON MAN WHO FLED THE SCENE OF A PURSUIT TUESDAY NIGHT.

AROUND 5:30 P.M., THE OFFICE WAS NOTIFIED THAT SOUTH DAKOTA AUTHORITIES WERE PURSUING A BLUE CAR NEAR WYNOT, NEBRASKA.

DEPUTIES DEPLOYED STOP STICKS AND TOOK A FEMALE PASSENGER INTO CUSTODY. THE DRIVER, NATHAN MURPHREE FLED ON FOOT INTO A CORN FIELD AND REMAINS AT LARGE.

MURPHREE IS 6-FOOT TALL AND 150 POUNDS. HE HAS BROWN EYES AND BROWN HAIR AND WAS LAST SEEN WEARING RED SHORTS.

HE IS NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A DANGER TO THE PUBLIC, BUT IF YOU SEE HIM, YOU ARE ASKED TO CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY.