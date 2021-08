CALIFORNIA HOG CONFINEMENT LEGAL CHALLENGE DISMISSED

THE CHALLENGE OF A CALIFORNIA ANIMAL CONFINEMENT LAW HAS BEEN DISMISSED BY A FEDERAL JUDGE IN IOWA.

THE SO-CALLED “PROPOSITION 12” GOES INTO EFFECT NEXT JANUARY.

IT WILL BAR CALIFORNIA BUSINESSES FROM SELLING PORK FROM PIGS THAT WERE CONFINED “IN A CRUEL MANNER.”

THAT MEANS GIVING EACH BREEDING PIG LESS THAN 24 SQUARE FEET OF SPACE.

IOWA PORK PRODUCERS HAD CONTENDED COMPLYING WITH THAT LAW WOULD SHARPLY INCREASE THEIR COSTS.

FEDERAL JUDGE C-J WILLIAMS RULED THERE WAS NO PROOF CALIFORNIA INTENDED TO HARM PORK PRODUCERS IN IOWA WHEN PROPOSITION-12 WAS PASSED.