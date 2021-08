THUNE NOT READY TO ANNOUNCE ANOTHER RUN FOR SENATE YET

U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE IS UP FOR RE-ELECTION NEXT YEAR, BUT HASN’T YET MADE AN OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON HIS INTENTIONS.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN SAYS HE IS STILL THINKING ABOUT IT:

THUNE A OC….STILL TRUE :20

THUNE, WHO IS 60, SAYS HE WILL LIKELY MAKE A DECISION IN THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS:

THUNE B OC……DURING AUGUST. :07

THUNE WAS FIRST ELECTED TO THE SENATE IN 2004. HE CURRENTLY SERVES AS THE SENATE MINORITY WHIP AND PREVIOUSLY SERVED THREE TERMS IN THE U.S. HOUSE FROM 1996 THROUGH 2002.

Jerry Oster WNAX